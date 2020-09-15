Pierre-Paul recorded three tackles (two solo) , including one sack and another assisted tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran pass rusher was up to his usual exploits right from the jump, wasting no time recording his first sack of the season after having secured a new two-year, $27 million deal from the Buccaneers this offseason. Pierre-Paul figures to once again serve as an integral part of coordinator Todd Bowles' attacking front seven after recording 8.5 QB takedowns in just 10 games last season.