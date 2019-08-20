Pierre-Paul (neck) has not been back to the Buccaneers' training facility since being evaluated by team doctors at the beginning of training camp, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Instead, the injured defensive end has been spending time in South Florida, as per indications on his Instagram account. Despite the prolonged absence in the midst of the team implementing a new 3-4 defense, head coach Bruce Arians isn't expressing any public concern. Arians confirms he has been in contact with Pierre-Paul since he was last seen at the team facility, and he figures that the veteran is more than capable of picking up on his responsibilities within the system once he's closer to playing. "He knows how to rush the passer and that's all he's going to do," Arians said. "He'll know where to line up. I don't want him getting bumped on the sideline or anything else."