Play

Pierre-Paul (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran received his regular rest day Wednesday and is go to go for Sunday's game at Detroit. Pierre-Paul has 18 tackles (15 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in seven games since returning from the non-football injury list Week 8.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories