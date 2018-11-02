Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Returns to practice Friday
Pierre-Paul (ribs) was back at practice Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pierre-Paul was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so his return is a good sign for his Week 9 status. The Buccaneers will release their official injury report later Friday, and it wouldn't be surprising for the veteran defensive end to sport a questionable tag, even if his playing status isn't truly in doubt.
