Pierre-Paul (knee) is signing a two-year contract extension through 2023, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
This may be for cap purposes above all else, but it at least confirms he'll be back with the Bucs for 2021, teaming up with Shaquil Barrett to terrorize QBs off the edge. Pierre-Paul mentioned in February that he planned to have knee surgery, though he didn't make it sound like anything serious. Despite battling a knee injury throughout much of the season, Pierre-Paul started each of Tampa's 20 games, recording 9.5 sacks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.
