Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Limited in practice
Evans (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans was also limited in Wednesday's practice. The second-year safety has missed two straight games due to a lingering toe injury, and is trending towards a questionable tag for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers. The extent of Evans' participation in Friday's practice should shed some light on his chances of suiting up Week 13.
