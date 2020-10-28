McCoy did not log a snap from scrimmage in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Raiders, with the return of Leonard Fournette from an ankle injury playing a significant role, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy had just received his second-highest snap count of the season (19) in Week 6 against the Packers, but that had come with Fournette inactive. Sunday, coach Bruce Arians opted to utilize Fournette in a change-of-pace and nickel-situation role in place of McCoy, with the former proving he was up to the task with 97 yards from scrimmage on 17 total touches (11 carries, six receptions). Arians went as far as saying "Leonard is our nickel back now" following the game, leading to speculation McCoy could serve as an occasional healthy scratch moving forward as long as the rest of the backfield is available.