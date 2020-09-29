Edwards totaled four tackles (three solo) and recorded his first career interception in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The second-year pro saw his first action from scrimmage of the season after being limited to special teams over the first pair of contests. Edwards logged 42 snaps overall on defense and made good use of them while working as part of the safety rotation, notching his first career interception off Brett Rypien at the Bucs' one-yard line with 3:46 remaining. Given his solid performance Sunday, it's possible Edwards gets more opportunities on defense working in nickel and dime packages in coming games.