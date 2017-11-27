Murray converted field-goal attempts of 35 and 27 yards and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

Even as the Buccaneers continue to underwhelm in many aspects, Murray remains a bright spot. He's been perfect on all eight tries from 39 yards and in and an impressive 4-for-6 on attempts from 40 yards and deeper. The fourth-year kicker has also been flawless on 10 extra points, further cementing his designation as a solid mid-tier fantasy option.