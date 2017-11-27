Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Compiles eight points in loss
Murray converted field-goal attempts of 35 and 27 yards and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
Even as the Buccaneers continue to underwhelm in many aspects, Murray remains a bright spot. He's been perfect on all eight tries from 39 yards and in and an impressive 4-for-6 on attempts from 40 yards and deeper. The fourth-year kicker has also been flawless on 10 extra points, further cementing his designation as a solid mid-tier fantasy option.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Nails game-winner in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Another successful 50-yard kick•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Good on lone kick in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Perfect on five kicks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Patrick Murray: Makes lone extra-point attempt•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.