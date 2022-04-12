O'Connor (knee) signed a contract to remain with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

O'Connor did not receive a qualifying offer from the Buccaneers as a restricted free agent this offseason, but he'll return to the team after all. The fifth-year defensive lineman was Tampa Bay's team leader in special teams snaps with 341 last season, despite suffering a PCL injury that forced him to miss the final three games of the 2021 campaign, plus two playoff contests. O'Connor should be ready to reprise his role as a core special teamer and rotational defensive lineman this coming season, once he's healthy.