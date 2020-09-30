Coach Bruce Arians said he doesn't expect the 92 percent snap share Gronkowski handled Week 3 to change versus the Chargers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gronkowski played 77 and 69 percent of snaps in the first two games of the season, so his 90-plus percent snap share Week 3 was emblematic of a significant jump in involvement. The veteran tight end was heavily utilized as a blocker, but he also emerged in the passing game with six catches for 48 yards after having been targeted just three times over the previous two weeks. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) in danger of missing two games, and Scotty Miller (hip) and Justin Watson (shoulder) both banged up, and Gronkowski now evidently locked into a near every-down role, he looks to be in favorable position to continue building momentum against the Chargers.