Play

Ayers (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The veteran defensive end apparently suffered the injury at some point during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings. Following a debut 2016 campaign in Tampa during which he tallied 29 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, Ayers has been quiet thus far this season, posting five tackles (one solo) over the first two contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories