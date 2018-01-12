McClain totaled 50 tackles, five pass breakups, thee interceptions and one touchdown over 14 games for Tampa Bay in 2017.

McClain, playing on a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, logged the second-most snaps among Buccaneers cornerbacks and ultimately finished tops in tackles at the position. However, he never proved to be much of an IDP asset and, from a real-life perspective, graded out as Pro Football Focus' 98th-highest graded corner. The UConn product will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.