Jensen (knee) is still without a timetable for a return, according to head coach Todd Bowels, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jensen has still not been cleared for team work and has some days that are better than others according to Bowels. The 32-year-old has been able to do individual drills since minicamp but is still struggling to feel 100 percent. While he continues to work on his recovery, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett have been competing for center duties during practice.