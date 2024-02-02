Jensen (knee) announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal Instagram account Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old center was forced to miss the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons with tears in his ACL, MCL and PCL, but over the course of his nine-year career, Jensen appeared in 100 games and made 90 starts. He spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After making 25 starts in four years with the Ravens, Jensen signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Buccaneers before the 2018 season, winning a Super Bowl to cap off the 2020 NFL season and nabbing Pro Bowl honors in 2021.