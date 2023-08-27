General manager Jason Licht told reporters Saturday that Jensen (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the Buccaneers' 2023 campaign, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowler will miss his second consecutive season after he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL with a bone chip and fracture in his knee during last year's training camp. The veteran center has spent nine years in the NFL with Baltimore and Tampa Bay, appearing in 100 games throughout his career. Robert Hainsey will now most likely start for the Buccaneers at center ahead of the coming season.