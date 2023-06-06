Jensen (knee) is present but not participating Tuesday at OTAs, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Jensen missed the entire 2022 regular season while rehabbing from a left knee injury but was activated off injured reserve ahead of the Buccaneers' wild-card loss to Dallas in January. It's unclear if he suffered a setback during his lone appearance of the campaign or he's simply being cautious this offseason, but it's concerning to see the veteran center unavailable and sporting a brace again.
