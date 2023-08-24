Jensen (knee) will remain sidelined in the immediate future and a Week 1 return is looking doubtful, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jensen suffered tears in his ACL, MCL and PCL along with a fracture and a bone chip at the beginning of last year's training camp. While he was cleared to participate when training camp commenced, his level of participation was going to depend on his pain tolerance. His lack of improvement does not invoke optimism at this point regarding his potential to play early in the season. Still, Tampa Bay has not provided complete clarity on the situation. Robert Hainsey (undisclosed) is the prime candidate to replace him at center for as long as the veteran is sidelined.