Jensen (knee) has been medically cleared to practice in training camp but won't be able to fully participate until his tolerance is assessed, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran offensive lineman suffered tears of his ACL, MCL and PCL along with a fracture and a bone chip at the beginning of last year's training camp and somehow was able to recover without surgery. Jensen admirably made it back on the field for the wild-card loss to the Cowboys in January despite not being at full health, and the team will "monitor him and we'll see how the knee responds" as camp begins, according to head coach Todd Bowles.