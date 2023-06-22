Jensen, who missed the entire 2022 regular season due to a knee injury, ran and did work on the blocking sleds without any sign of limping during the team's recent minicamp, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jensen was able to garner active status for the wild-card loss to the Cowboys in January after recovering from three torn ligaments without surgery. However, Jensen was held out of drills during OTAs and minicamp, and despite the encouraging report regarding his activity level, head coach Todd Bowles remains non-committal about whether the same will apply at the beginning of training camp.