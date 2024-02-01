Tucker was active for 11 regular-season games in the 2023 season, rushing 15 times for 23 yards and bringing in both his targets for nine yards.

Tucker parlayed an impressive college career at Syracuse that he capped off with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons into a training camp invite, and he then earned his way onto the 53-man roster with an impressive summer showing. However, Tucker was unsurprisingly used sparingly once the regular season began, as three-down lead back Rachaad White enjoyed good health throughout the campaign. Tucker recorded all his touches from scrimmage in the first three weeks of the season while Chase Edmonds was on IR with a knee injury, and he logged just one Week 10 snap on offense the rest of the season. Tucker was a healthy scratch from Week 15 through the Buccaneers' two-game postseason, but as he enters the second season of his three-year rookie deal in 2024, he should have a chance to compete for the No. 2 role with Edmonds a pending free agent that may not be brought back.