Tucker was active but did not log any snaps from scrimmage in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

It was the second straight game without a snap from scrimmage for Tucker, but his two-game sabbatical might come to an end in a Week 7 home matchup against the Falcons. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has done little with the opportunity to serve as Rachaad White's backup the last two games, gaining just 25 yards on 15 carries in that span. Tucker similarly struggled running behind the Buccaneers' offensive line during his opportunities earlier this season, but it may behoove head coach Todd Bowles to give the speedy rookie another crack at the job given Vaughn's inefficiency.