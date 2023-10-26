Tucker (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday Night Football versus Buffalo, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tucker will retreat to the bench with Chase Edmonds (knee) returning from injured reserve this week. The rookie's next opportunity to garner active status comes in a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans on Nov. 5.
