Tucker didn't play any snaps on offense Sunday in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints.

Among Tampa Bay running backs, Tucker had logged the second-most snaps behind starter Rachaad White in each of the first three weeks but did little with his playing time, mustering just 23 yards on 15 carries and nine yards on two receptions. Tucker dropped to third on the depth chart Sunday, allowing Ke'Shawn Vaughn (nine carries for 16 yards, one reception for three yards) to see 20 snaps as the No. 2 back, with much of his production coming in garbage time. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Monday that the Buccaneers felt more comfortable with Vaughn as their No. 2 back in Week 4 due to his familiarity with the Saints' pressure packages and defensive scheme, so Vaughn may not be necessarily locked in as White's top backup moving forward.