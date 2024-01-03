Watch Now:

Barrett (groin) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Barrett was unable to play in Tampa Bay's Week 17 loss to the Saints, but he appears to be set to play Week 18 against the Panthers. His ability to take the field would be a boost to the Bucs as they work to try and clinch the NFC South with a win.

