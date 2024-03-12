Barrett signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, which could be worth up to $9 million,Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barrett was released by the Buccaneers on Feb. 27, but he'll have the opportunity to continue his career at a different Florida residence. The 31-year-old bounced back from an Achilles tear suffered in 2022 to have a solid 2023 campaign, appearing in 16 regular-season games, recording 52 tackles (33 solo), including 4.5 sacks, a pick-six, a pass defended and three forced fumbles along the way. He should be a regular in the Dolphins' linebacker corps in 2024.