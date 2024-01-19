Barrett (ankle) returned to practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Barrett took 75 percent of snap on defense in Monday's win over the Eagles, and a return to practice at the end of the week has him on track to start again this Sunday in Detroit. The 31-year-old had only 4.5 sacks and nine QB hits in 16 regular-season games this year, perhaps losing a step after suffering an Achilles' tear in 2022.