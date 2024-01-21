Barrett (ankle) will be active for Sunday's divisional game against the Lions.

Barrett popped up with an ankle injury following Tampa Bay's win over the Eagles on Monday, and he was a non-participant during practice Wednesday. He was then listed as qusestionable on Friday's final injury report, and he'll be available for Sunday's playoff contest. Barrett should continue to suit up opposite rookie outside linebacker YaYa Diaby, and these two will play vital roles as the Buccaneers' pass rush seeks to slow down Detroit's potent passing offense.