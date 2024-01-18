Barrett (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The Bucs merely held a walkthrough after taking down the Eagles in the wild-card round less than 48 hours ago. The veteran edge rusher previously missed Week 17 with a groin injury. Barrett logged his second-highest snap share of the season (75 percent) in the win over Philly.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Close to returning•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Trending in right direction•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Won't suit up vs. Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Groin still bothersome Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Another sack in big win•