Cairo Santos: Undergoes physical for Bucs

Santos (groin) will be out about two more weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Santos underwent a physical for Tampa Bay, who is unsurprisingly looking at replacements for the struggling Nick Folk. The 25-year-old is reportedly dealing with an adductor sprain in his groin and won't be available until later in October.

