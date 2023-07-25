Huntley (Achilles) was waived with a failed physical designation Tuesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Huntley suffered the injury Week 15 of last season and opened camp on the PUP list. It was believed that he was progressing well in his recovery, and it's unclear if he suffered any setbacks.
