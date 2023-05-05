Huntley's (Achilles) return timeline remains unclear, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
After emerging as a reliable depth option, Huntley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 15 last year. The undrafted running back out of Ball State earned the trust of Arthur Smith as a rookie and saw at least 10 rushing attempts three times from Weeks 4 through 8 while Atlanta was dealing with an injury to Cordarrelle Patterson. If healthy, he figures to have a roster spot after his solid 2022 campaign, but the addition of first-round pick Bijan Robinson will make it difficult for Huntley to garner many touches even if he's at 100 percent.