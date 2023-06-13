Huntley (Achilles) didn't participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but head coach Arthur Smith said he expects the running back to be on the field during training camp, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

"I'm optimistic," Smith said of Huntley's rehab. "It's certainly trending in a positive direction." Previous reports suggested that Huntley may start the season on injured reserve, but Atlanta's head coach clearly has a more positive outlook. However, the undrafted product out of Ball State's status for the start of 2023 will remain unclear until he actually takes the field during training camp. Even if he's healthy, Huntley will have a difficult time earning any touches in a running-back corps that featured Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson last year and added Bijan Robinson this offseason.