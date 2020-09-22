Isabella caught both targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington.
After finishing Week 1 without a target, Isabella bounced back and caught passes of 54 and 13 yards against the Football Team. However, he played just 18 percent of the offensive snaps as the clear No. 4 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. Isabella's speed (4.31 40-yard dash) makes him a big play waiting to happen, though, so he should be on fantasy radars in case a starter goes down.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Logs limited snaps Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Expects to see slot work•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Does little as rookie•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Minimal usage yet again•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Gets two touches Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Available Week 15•