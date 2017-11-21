Cardinals' Bronson Hill: Lands on 53-man roster
Hill was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster from their practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill accumulated just 11-yards on two carries across three games in his rookie season for the Jaguars. He has spent the 2017 season on the Cardinals' practice squad, and will replace recently waived running back Andre Ellington on the roster. He is one of five healthy running backs on the depth chart, so he figures to just provide special teams help.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.