Hill was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster from their practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill accumulated just 11-yards on two carries across three games in his rookie season for the Jaguars. He has spent the 2017 season on the Cardinals' practice squad, and will replace recently waived running back Andre Ellington on the roster. He is one of five healthy running backs on the depth chart, so he figures to just provide special teams help.