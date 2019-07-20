Reed (hip) will open the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

One of a number of February signings by the Cardinals shortly after the conclusion of the season, Reed and fellow offseason addition Charles Clay will both enter training camp on the PUP-P list due to lingering injuries. The designation allows both veterans to come back to practice at any point once they're healthy, and considering there's been no news about the hip injury prior to this point, it's fair to suggest Reed isn't expected to miss too much time.