Cardinals' Brooks Reed: Picks up hip injury
Reed (hip) will open the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
One of a number of February signings by the Cardinals shortly after the conclusion of the season, Reed and fellow offseason addition Charles Clay will both enter training camp on the PUP-P list due to lingering injuries. The designation allows both veterans to come back to practice at any point once they're healthy, and considering there's been no news about the hip injury prior to this point, it's fair to suggest Reed isn't expected to miss too much time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...