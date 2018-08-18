Cardinals' Chad Williams: Steps up in second week
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks acknowledged that Williams and Christian Kirk have created some separation in the battle for playing time behind Larry Fitzgerald, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.
Williams caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, getting all of his opportunities in the first half with Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen under center. Williams and Kirk both rebounded from quiet outings in the preseason opener, while Brice Butler (foot) didn't play and neither J.J. Nelson nor Greg Little made any real noise. Little technically got the start across from Fitzgerald, but Williams and Kirk accounted for 10 of the team's 14 wideout targets before halftime.
