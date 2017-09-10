Play

Humphries (knee) could miss several weeks with what is believed to be a sprained right knee, but first he'll undergo an MRI later this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It didn't look great for Humphries once it became clear he wouldn't return to Sunday's game against the Lions. Whether the injury will linger several weeks seems up in the air. Following the MRI we should have a good idea of where he stands.

