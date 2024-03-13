Humphries (knee) was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Humphries suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign and he is still recovering from the injury. Once healthy, the offensive tackle will have to prove himself in order to get another opportunity elsewhere. The 30-year-old has an abundance of experience in the league and he will now look for a new home after nine seasons in Arizona.