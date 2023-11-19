site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Humphries (ankle) is active Sunday against the Texans.
Humphries was unable to suit up last week, but he'll make his return in Week 11. The Florida product should start at left tackle for the Cardinals.
