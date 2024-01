Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Humphries' knee injury is still being evaluated and that the team should have an update Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Humphries injured his left knee during Sunday's win over the Eagles, had to be helped off the field by trainers and did not return. The eighth-year pro missed one game earlier in the season with an ankle injury but has otherwise started all 15 games he's played in.