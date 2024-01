Humphries (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Humphries suffered a torn ACL in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Eagles, so it's no surprise that the 30-year-old will end the season on injured reserve. Kelvin Beachum is expected to get the nod at left tackle in Arizona's season finale, with Humphries set to miss significant time.