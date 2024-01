Head coach Jonathan Gannon noted Monday that Humphries (knee) has to wait to get surgery for his torn ACL, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gannon told reporters that Humphries is dealing with an MCL sprain that needs to "calm down" before undergoing ACL surgery. McManaman notes that it could take a month or two for that to happen, which would significantly delay Humphries surgery and subsequent recovery. He started in all 15 games he appeared in this season.