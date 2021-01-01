Daniels (hamstring) did not participate during Thursday's practice session.
Back-to-back DNPs to kick off the practice week render Daniels' Week 17 status cloudy as Arizona prepares for its final on-field session of the regular season Friday. The tight end will have one more opportunity to get out there and improve his outlook, having already fought through a hamstring issue to gain activation for last Saturday's loss to San Francisco.
