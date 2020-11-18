Daniels (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest in Seattle.
Daniels left this past Sunday's win against the Bills in the third quarter due to an ankle injury, which didn't allow him to practice this week. Meanwhile, Maxx Williams managed one limited showing Wednesday. Considering the banged-up nature of the Cardinals' tight end group, Dan Arnold may be poised for much more work than normal, especially if one of Daniels and Williams are inactive.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: No output Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Gets one target Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Records career-best effort•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Listed as questionable•