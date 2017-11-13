Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets cast removed
Johnson (wrist) had his cast removed Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Speaking to the media a couple weeks ago, Johnson said he'd have to see how long it takes for the stiffness and soreness to subside once he had his cast removed. It sounds as if he'll take an aggressive approach to rebuilding strength in the wrist with the hope of returning at some point in December, but it's fair to question whether the plan might change if the Cardinals aren't in the mix for a playoff spot. Johnson did make it clear that he wants to return even if the Cardinals aren't in the hunt -- something that seems increasingly likely in the wake of Carson Palmer's arm injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wants to play this season•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Return unlikely this season•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not sure if he'll be back•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Thanksgiving return possible•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Targeting December return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Moved to IR•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...