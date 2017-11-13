Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets cast removed

Johnson (wrist) had his cast removed Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Speaking to the media a couple weeks ago, Johnson said he'd have to see how long it takes for the stiffness and soreness to subside once he had his cast removed. It sounds as if he'll take an aggressive approach to rebuilding strength in the wrist with the hope of returning at some point in December, but it's fair to question whether the plan might change if the Cardinals aren't in the mix for a playoff spot. Johnson did make it clear that he wants to return even if the Cardinals aren't in the hunt -- something that seems increasingly likely in the wake of Carson Palmer's arm injury.