Johnson posted seven rushes for 16 yards and caught his only target for eight yards during Saturday's 17-10 win versus Cleveland.

Johnson's workload bumped up in the Saints' ground-and-pound offensive game plan Week 16. He also caught a pass over the middle on third down to keep New Orleans' second drive of the game going. However, the No. 2 running back still finished third in rushing attempts, as versatile quarterback Taysom Hill (nine) and Alvin Kamara (20) led the team's option rushing attack. With third-string running back Eno Benjamin exclusively filling in on special teams during the absence of Dwayne Washington (illness), fullback Adam Prentice was the only other New Orleans back to record any carries with two. Johnson should continue to see the bulk of the limited carries at running back behind Kamara in Week 17 versus Philadelphia.