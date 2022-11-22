Johnson reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was elevated at the first possible opportunity after signing with New Orleans' practice squad Wednesday, hauling in his lone reception for 11 yards and rushing once for a four-yard loss Week 11. The veteran running back also played 10 of the team's 57 offensive snaps, slotting in behind Alvin Kamara (40) and ahead of special teamer Dwayne Washington (six). Johnson should stand to see similar usage if No. 2 running back Mark Ingram (knee) remains out Week 12 against San Francisco.