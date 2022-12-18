Johnson is slated to serve as the top backup to starting running back Alvin Kamara in Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

With Eno Benjamin (coach's decision) and Dwayne Washington (illness) inactive for the contest and with Mark Ingram (knee) on injured reserve, the Saints won't have any true running backs available this week beyond Kamara and Johnson. Even though Johnson is seemingly well positioned to fill Ingram's change-of-pace role behind Kamara, that doesn't necessarily mean that Johnson will enter the backfield whenever Kamara leaves the field. The Saints will have a fullback (Adam Prentice) active for the game that they can turn to in pass protection, and jack-of-all-trades tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill is also likely to get a few carries behind Kamara.