Johnson tallied four carries for 12 yards a fumble during Sunday's 21-18 win over the Falcons.

Johnson got off to a solid start in his first outing as the Saints' new No. 2 running back, logging four carries in the first quarter and a half. But, he gave up the team's lone turnover of the game when he fumbled in the red zone during the second quarter. While Johnson did not see a carry for the remainder of the contest, he was still the only running back to log any offensive snaps (18) other than starter Alvin Kamara (34), as Eno Benjamin (coach's decision) and Dwayne Washington (illness) were both ruled inactive pregame. Johnson's usage prior to this turnover is an encouraging sign for his role moving forward, though it's possible this mistake could cost him snaps when Benjamin and/or Washington are active moving forward.